New Zealand government supports manufacturers to reduce emissions

Wellington, Aug 2 (IANS) The New Zealand government has launched a new set of tools to support manufacturers to grow their business and reduce emissions.

"Manufacturing is a sleeping giant for New Zealand's economy. With the right tools and support, manufacturing has the potential to supercharge our economic growth," Small Business and Manufacturing Minister Andrew Bayly said on Friday.

The manufacturing sector accounts for 10 percent of New Zealand's gross domestic product (GDP), 60 percent of the exports, with the employment of 230,000 people, Bayly said, adding approximately a quarter of all of New Zealand's business-led research and development comes from the manufacturing sector, a key driver of innovation, Xinhua news agency reported.

Climate Change Minister Simon Watts said the manufacturing sector is already heading in the right direction and is doing its part in supporting New Zealand to meet its targets to reduce the impacts of climate change and prepare for its future effects.

Manufacturers have been supported with information to adapt their business to be less carbon-intensive, with the launch of a new online toolbox, report and dataset, which include an emission calculator to help businesses set targets and monitor progress, as well as tailored plans and advice on tangible steps businesses can take, Watts said.

The report and dataset map the sector's emissions and waste patterns for manufacturers to understand the current state of play and opportunities for innovation, Bayly said, adding this enables them to make more informed decisions on reducing emissions, a key part of the government's climate strategy.

