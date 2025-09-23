New NITI Aayog report delves deeper into India’s innovation story

New Delhi, Sep 23 (IANS) NITI Aayog on Tuesday a landmark report capturing India’s remarkable journey in science, technology, and innovation -- providing a detailed assessment of the country’s achievements, challenges, and opportunities to strengthen its position as a global innovation hub.

The report provides a holistic view of India’s innovation ecosystem, encompassing national and state initiatives, industry and grassroots innovations, startups, university-industry-government collaborations, and India’s positioning in global innovation rankings.

It also identifies systemic challenges and lays out a forward-looking roadmap that includes scaling successful models, fostering deep technology innovation, strengthening knowledge creation, enhancing global integration, and building innovation capacity across states.

At the launch of the report, titled “Pathways to Progress: Analysis and Insights into India’s Innovation Story”, Dr Deepak Bagla, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), elaborated on the transformative role of AIM in nurturing entrepreneurial talent, fostering innovation at scale, and creating a vibrant startup culture across the country.

Dr VK Saraswat, Member, NITI Aayog, emphasised the strategic importance of science, technology, and innovation in shaping India’s development trajectory.

He noted that the report provides critical evidence-based insights that can guide policymaking, strengthen institutional linkages, and enhance collaboration between academia, industry, and government.

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh emphasised that innovation in India is pervasive and not confined to frontier technologies alone.

He highlighted the government’s initiatives to advance research, promote technology development, and facilitate the commercialization of innovations across all sectors.

He also underscored the importance of inclusive and context-driven innovation that addresses real-world challenges while strengthening India’s overall capacity to compete globally and drive sustainable, equitable growth, said NITI Aayog.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan underscored India’s progress in building a robust innovation ecosystem and stressed the importance of positioning Bharat as a global brand of excellence in knowledge, science, and technology.

He called for harnessing India’s youth, talent, and institutional strengths to drive innovation that is both scalable and inclusive.

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