New India neither forgives nor forgets: Delhi CM Rekha on Rana's extradition

New Delhi, April 11 (IANS) Reminding that “New India neither forgives nor forgets”, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the “diplomatic victory” leading to the extradition of Mumbai terrorist attacks key conspirator Tahawwur Rana to the country.

The Chief Minister, in multiple posts on social media, also expressed gratitude towards the PM on behalf of Delhi citizens for implementing the Ayushman Bharat scheme that offers health security.

On Rana, the CM said, “The completion of the extradition process of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attacks key conspirator, Tahawwur Rana, sends a strong statement to the world: This is #NewIndia, which neither forgives nor forgets.”

The Chief Minister complimented the country’s diplomats for their tireless efforts that have resulted in the extradition of the conspirator behind the deadly 2008 attacks, in which 166 people were killed and over 238 injured.

In her post on Rana’s extradition on social media platform X, she said, “This successful extradition is the result of relentless efforts by Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiji and team Bharat at the highest levels, making it a major diplomatic victory for the nation. It’s a tribute to the bravehearts of 26/11 — we remember them, and we continue to fight for their justice.”

The Delhi government’s home department has directed the Tihar Jail authorities to make special arrangements for keeping Rana in judicial custody, once his 18-day questioning by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) gets over.

The NIA said it had secured Rana's extradition from the US following years of sustained efforts and after the terror mastermind's last-ditch efforts to get a stay on his extradition from the US failed.

Rana was brought to the national Capital, escorted by teams of NSG and NIA, comprising senior officials, on a special plane from Los Angeles on Thursday.

In another post related to health services in Delhi, CM Gupta thanked PM Modi for the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat scheme which was blocked by the previous Aam Aadmi Party government since 2018.

The CM said in her post, “Thank you Honourable Prime Minister Mr. @narendramodiji. We are all fortunate that we have got a visionary leadership like you. Public service has always been paramount for you, and under your guidance the implementation of Ayushman Bharat scheme in Delhi became possible.”

Highlighting the launch of the health insurance scheme as “historic”, CM Gupta said, “This is a historic and visionary initiative towards health security for the citizens of the capital. This step will prove to be a milestone in providing every family a strong, safe and healthy future.”

CM Gupta’s expression of gratitude towards the PM came within minutes of the latter hailing the launch of the scheme in Delhi.

Taking to X, PM Modi wrote, "A revolutionary step related to Delhi's health sector! This mission of the double-engine government is going to be extremely beneficial for lakhs of my brothers and sisters here. I am very happy that Delhiites will now also be able to get their treatment under the Ayushman Yojana."

Launched in 2018, PM-JAY provides an annual health coverage of Rs 5 lakh per family for secondary and tertiary hospital care, targeting economically vulnerable populations. The scheme is the world's largest government-funded healthcare programme.

