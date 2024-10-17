New character posters from ‘Gladiator II’ promise a solid dose of action and entertainment

Mumbai, Oct 17 (IANS) The makers of the upcoming Hollywood movie ‘Gladiator II’ unveiled new character posters from the film on Thursday.

The posters feature the film’s illustrious starcast including Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Connie Nielsen, Joseph Quinn, and Fred Hechinger, as they offer a peek into the highly anticipated sequel to Ridley Scott’s 2000 classic starring Russell Crowe.

The posters reveal the gritty atmosphere of the Roman Empire. Paul Mescal, portraying Lucius, stands in a powerful gladiatorial pose, wearing traditional armour with straps crossing his bare chest. Pedro Pascal’s poster shows General Acacius with a brooding expression, while Denzel Washington exudes authority as Macrinus, one of the most eagerly awaited characters.

Other posters include Joseph Quinn, who adopts a blonde look as Emperor Geta, and Connie Nielsen, returning as Lucius’ mother, Lucilla. Fred Hechinger portrays Emperor Caracalla, with a youthful yet intense gaze.

The trailer of the film was released recently, and it promises to take the audience to Ancient Rome, where power, revenge, and honour reign supreme. The trailer opens with visuals of Ancient Rome, ruled by tyrannical emperors. It soon throws the viewers into action with battle scenes unfolding. Roman soldiers led by General Marcus Acacius invade and force Lucius into slavery. Lucius (portrayed by Paul Mescal) is forced to enter the Colosseum after his home is conquered by the emperors who rule Rome with an iron fist.

Lucius is in a fight for survival, and to settle the scores, he forms an alliance with Denzel Washington‘s Macrinus, who is a Roman power player. The final moments show Lucius, preparing for a showdown that will determine the future of Rome.

‘Gladiator II’ is set to debut in theatres on November 15.

