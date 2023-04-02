New Belgrade-Surcin highway section opened for traffic

Belgrade, April 2 (IANS) A highway section linking New Belgrade to Surcin of Serbia was opened for traffic.

The section, a part of the E-763 highway, is around 8-km-long and has three lanes in each direction, a five-metre dividing strip, two-metre-wide pedestrian paths, and bicycle lanes was opened on Saturday.

The construction of the section began in March 2021 and was conducted by the China Communications Construction Company (CCCC), Xinhua news agency reported.

The project, worth about $70.5 million, is of high priority for Serbia as it will enable a fast connection between Belgrade and the E-763 highway and create a short link between Belgrade and the Adriatic Sea.

Attending the opening ceremony in Belgrade on Saturday, Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic said that Serbia is heading into new infrastructural investments thanks to good financial results this year and low public debt.

"This year, we expect to sign large contracts, thanks to slightly better results... This is the success of Serbia, but also of all our citizens," Vucic added.

Prime Minister Ana Brnabic, several Ministers, the Mayor of Belgrade Aleksandar Sapic, and the Chinese ambassador to Serbia Chen Bo also attended the ceremony.

"We greatly appreciate the efforts of the Chinese and Serbian engineers and workers who worked on this section of the road. We are glad that our Serbian friends will feel the benefits of the road every day," said Chen.

