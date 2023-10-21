'Never said I brought party to power single-handedly', says K'taka DyCM Shivakumar

Bengaluru, Oct 21 (IANS) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar said on Saturday that he never claimed to have brought the Congress to power in Karnataka "single-handedly".

Answering a question by the reporters on the PWD Minister Satish Jarkiholi's statement that Shivakumar alone did not bring the party to power, DyCM asserted that he never claimed to have brought the party to power alone. Will never say so in future as well, he added.

"The party workers and people have brought the Congress party to power," he maintained.

He further reiterated that, "party workers, us, you (Satish Jarkiholi), people of the state, every villager have battled it out to ensure our victory. I won’t say that Shivakumar alone has ever brought the party to power."

When asked about the cabinet reshuffle statement by the chief whip Ashok Pattan, he maintained there will be discussions on internal matters and he can't disclose them. "I will not discuss them. As per my information, there is no discussion as such,” he stated.

