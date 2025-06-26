Neil Nitin Mukesh on 16 years of ‘New York’: Omar still holds a special place in my heart

Mumbai, June 26 (IANS) As the thriller film “New York” turned 16 in Hindi cinema on Thursday, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh took a trip down memory lane and shared that his character Omar in the film still holds a special place in his heart.

Neil took to Instagram, where he shared a video montage featuring special moments from the film directed by Kabir Khan. The overlay text on the video read: “Three friends discovering a new world and suddenly everything has changed. 16 years of New York.”

For the caption, Neil wrote: “16 years of New York… and Omar still holds a special place in my heart.”

“So many memories, so many moments… Which one stayed with you the most? Tell me Your favourite scene or dialogue below. Would love to know,” added the actor.

The film, which also stars John Abraham, late star Irrfan Khan and Katrina Kaif, is set against the backdrop of post-9/11 America, the narrative follows three friends studying at the fictional New York State University whose lives are drastically altered in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks and the resulting socio-political fallout.

New York marked Kabir Khan's second directorial venture with Yash Raj Films after his award-winning debut Kabul Express in 2006, which also starred John. The film emerged as a commercial success and ranked as the sixth-highest grossing Hindi film of the year.

The 43-year-old actor’s latest release is the series 'Hai Junoon'. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma and produced under the banner of Jio Creative Labs, "Hai Junoon - Dream.Dare.Dominate" stars Neil and Jacqueline Fernandez in key roles, along with Boman, Siddharth Nigam, Priyank Sharma, Sumedh Mudgalkar, Kunwar Amar, Mohan Pandey, Elisha Mayor, Sanchit Kundra, Santana Roach, Devangshi Sen, Aryan Katoch, Anusha Mani, Bhavin Bhanushali, Yukti Thareja, Arnav Magoo and Saachi Bindra in significant roles.

"Hai Junoon – Dream. Dare. Dominate" redefines the classic journey of self-discovery, diving deep into the raw, untamed emotions of a generation unafraid to defy the norm. At its heart lies an explosive rivalry between the elite, entitled Supersonics, and the fiercely ambitious Misfits — a collision that fuels the show’s electric drama and will keep viewers hooked from the very first beat.

"Hai Junoon – Dream. Dare. Dominate" dropped on May 16.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.