Neighbours accuse woman of prostitution; beat, tear her clothes in K'taka

Belagavi (Karnataka), Nov 16 (IANS) A shocking incident of a woman and a young girl being assaulted by their neighbours and the woman’s clothes being torn on suspicion of indulging in prostitution, came to light on Saturday in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

The incident was reported from Vaddarawadi in Belagavi city in the limits of Malamaruti police station.

According to the complaint, the victim had been living in the locality for four years.

However, recently, the neighbouring family alleged that the victim’s family was indulging in prostitution.

The accused had barged inside her residence, dragged her and a young girl outside and assaulted them.

The attackers claimed that strangers visited the victim’s house, police stated.

The neighbours while assaulting the two females had torn the clothes of the woman in public and recorded the act on mobile phones.

After the horror, even as the victim had approached the jurisdictional police station, the police refused to take the complaint for two days.

The victim had then approached the Police Commissioner of Belagavi city and submitted a petition demanding security as she was facing threat to her life.

Following the instruction from the Police Commissioner, the local police lodged a complaint against three persons on Friday night.

The police have lodged the FIR under Sections 115 (2), 3 (5), 331, 352 and 74 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act.

The police have started the investigation and are preparing to question the accused persons.

Earlier, on December 10, 2023, the incident of a 42-year-old woman being dragged outside her home, being stripped naked, and paraded was reported from Belagavi city. She was then tied to an electric pole and assaulted, reportedly because her son had eloped with a girl from the village.

The terror was unleashed on the boy's mother by the family members of the girl.

The incident had shocked the state and proved to be a great embarrassment to the Karnataka government as the incident was reported from a place located close to the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha in Belagavi, where the winter Assembly session was underway.

