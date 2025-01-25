Neha Sharma wishes sis Aisha on her 33rd birthday, says 'I got your back'

Mumbai, Jan 25 (IANS) The 'Satyameva Jayate' fame actress Aisha Sharma turned 33rd years old today on 25th January 2025. Joining the score of warm birthday wishes, her sister, Neha Sharma also penned an adorable birthday post for her on her official IG handle.

The 'Yamla Pagla Deewana 2' actress wished her sister with a lovely photo album of some precious moments. The first picture of the post features Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma all decked-up in stunning strappy gowns. This was followed by a photo of the sister duo flaunting a million-dollar smile. Next was the snap of the two painting the city red in casual wear. The album also included a picture of Neha Sharma and Aisha Sharma sweating it out in the gym together.

Furthermore, the post included a couple of solo pictures of the birthday girl. Neha Sharma wished sister Aisha Sharma with the following words, "Turn your magic on, to me she’d say...Everything you want’s a dream away...Under this pressure, under this weight...We are diamonds…Here’s to being diamonds together & whenever the world pressures you, you know that I have got your back , now and forever . Happy birthday @aishasharma25."

Shifting our focus, Neha Sharma is next reported to be a part of the forthcoming directorial venture "De De Pyaar De 2." Made under the direction of Anshul Sharma, the film is a sequel to the 2019 film "De De Pyaar De."

While Rakul Preet Singh will reprise her role as Ayesha Khurana, Ajay Devgn will be seen as Ashish Mehra once again. Additionally, R. Madhavan has also been roped in to play Dev Khurana, Ayesha's father in the sequel.

The cast will further see Tabu, Jimmy Shergill, Alok Nath, and Inayat Sood in pivotal roles, along with Tamannaah Bhatia and Prakash Raj in cameo appearances.

"De De Pyaar De 2" is scheduled to reach the audience on 14th November 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.