Neha Joshi, Aayudh Bhanushali celebrate first anniversary of ‘Atal’ in Gwalior

Mumbai, Dec 12 (IANS) Marking the first anniversary of the show “Atal”, actors Aayudh Bhanushali, who plays young Atal, and Neha Joshi, who essays the role of Krishna Devi Vajpayee, visited the legendary leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s hometown, Gwalior.

Aayudh Bhanushali, who portrays young Atal, talks about his experience of visiting Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh.

He said: “Celebrating the first anniversary of Atal in Gwalior, Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s birthplace, was a heartfelt tribute to the great leader. The timing could not have been more special, as December is also his birth month.”

“During our visit, Neha Aai (Krishna Devi Vajpayee) and I explored his ancestral home, which includes a public library and a computer training institute named after his father, Krishna Bihari Vajpayee. We were also delighted to visit Bahadura Sweets, famous for his favourite boondi ladoos—they were delicious!”

He added: “What made this visit even more special was meeting the people of Gwalior. They welcomed us with such warmth. Their feedback about how closely they follow the show, their appreciation for my portrayal of young Atal ji, and their love for the story motivates me further to engage and entertain the audience.”

Neha Joshi, who plays Krishna Devi Vajpayee, reflected on the journey, “Visiting Gwalior to celebrate our show’s anniversary was an unforgettable experience. Walking through the streets and landmarks connected to Shri Atal Ji’s life, especially during his birth month, was deeply moving.”

“From visiting the library to his favourite sweet shop, every corner of this city carried his legacy. Playing Krishna Devi Vajpayee has allowed me to explore the untold aspects of his childhood, and visiting where he was born and raised felt like a profound blessing.”

She further added, “The people of Gwalior made this celebration even more meaningful. Hearing their feedback and realising how deeply they connect with our show was heartening. Their love and detailed observations about the storyline and characters have motivated us to work even harder to honour Shri Atal ji’s legacy.

Talking about the show, Neha mentioned, “ The show highlights his close bond with his mother, Krishna Devi Vajpayee, who instilled in him the values of unity, compassion, and perseverance. Through its powerful storytelling, Atal brings to life the inspiring journey of a boy from humble beginnings who rose to become one of India’s most revered statesmen.”

“Atal” airs on &TV.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.