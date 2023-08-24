Neeti Mohan recalls her audition days: Missing song beats doesn't mean you are not a good singer

New Delhi, Aug 24 (IANS) Singer Neeti Mohan has recalled memories of her audition days, reminding her of the challenges she once faced, including overcoming her fear of cameras.

The singing reality show 'Sa Re Ga Ma Pa' is set to return featuring Himesh Reshammiya, Neeti Mohan, Anu Malik as judges and Aditya Narayan as the host.

While candidates from across the country are auditioning for a spot in the top 12, a select few have captivated the judges with their distinctive voices and passion for singing.

One such contestant is Aakarshit Wadhwan from Amritsar whose rendition of 'Dil Haara' mesmerised one and all.

Listening to his performance, Neeti said: "Since you are the first contestant, we could sense a slight nervousness at the beginning of your performance, but I must say, you managed to overcome your fear and performed the rest of the song with all your heart. I love your voice and it is evident that you have been learning music since your childhood. Missing a beat or two at the beginning is something I completely understand, because everyone has a fear of presenting themselves in front of cameras on stage for the first time."

"Just like you, I have given auditions at the start of my career and sometimes when you miss a song’s beats, it doesn't mean you are not a good singer. The trick lies in holding fort, not losing your confidence and making up for it in the course of your performance. You did that beautifully and blew us away with your rendition," she added.

Sa Re Ga Ma Pa’s new season is all set to premiere from August 26 on Zee TV.

