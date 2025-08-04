Neeru Bajwa calls ‘Tehran’ co-star John Abraham, a dream co-actor

Mumbai, Aug 4 (IANS) Actress Neeru Bajwa, who predominantly works in Punjabi cinema, has made a return to Hindi cinema with the recently released ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ and is set to follow it up with another Hindi release ‘Tehran’. The actress is all praise for her ‘Tehran’ co-star John Abraham.

While in ‘Son of Sardaar 2’, she essays the role of Bollywood superstar Ajay Devgn's wife, in ‘Tehran’ she shares the screen with John and Manushi Chhillar.

Talking about the film, Neeru said, “It is quite an amazing phase for me, getting to work in back-to-back Hindi releases. While ‘Son Of Sardaar 2’ is a comedy, Tehran will see me play an intense role and it is a poignant story that needs to be told. I feel really proud of my association with the film”.

She also shared her experience of working with John, as she said, “John is a dream co-actor to work with and it was such a seamless experience working with him. The intensity and authenticity that he brings to his portrayal is commendable. Having a good co-star helps you perform better too and that happened with me on ‘Tehran’ with John. I hope the audience likes us together on screen as it is a very special film”.

For her, ‘Tehran’ is unlike anything she has done before, it’s a gripping narrative that’s as emotionally charged as it is politically complex.

She went on, “What drew me to this story was the strength and clarity of my character. She’s someone who holds her ground and chooses integrity, even when the world around her is falling apart. It’s a proud moment for me to represent a woman who is morally grounded and unafraid to stand up for what she believes in, in a story as intense and far-reaching as this”.

“‘Tehran’ is a story that doesn’t just entertain, it provokes thought, and I’m proud to be part of a film that’s bold, timely, and unapologetically real”, she added.

The film is set to stream on ZEE5 on August 15, 2025.

