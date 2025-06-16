Neena Gupta reveals a huge part of her role from 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' was removed

Mumbai, June 16 (IANS) Actress Neena Gupta, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film 'Metro... In Dino', has revealed that almost one track of her character was trimmed out from the cult-classic 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro'.

The actress spoke with IANS ahead of the release of 'Metro... In Dino', and shared that she had a track with actor Ravi Baswani. However, she told IANS that her entire track with Ravi was edited from the film.

Speaking with IANS, the actress said, "I had a track with Ravi Baswani. It was dropped from the final output. In fact, it got cut in the rehearsal itself. It was a major track. The film was very long on paper. We used to rehearse. We used to read the play. They thought it was too long. So the makers cut our track."

She further mentioned that she has read the script of the film's sequel, which was also quite long. However, the film has been shelved, and the actress feels it's for better.

"I have read the script of 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro 2'. I have read the script. Very long script again. I was almost playing Bhakti's role. The film's producer called me. I forgot his name. I don't know what happened but it got shelved. It's good that it didn't work out. Whatever is good, it shouldn't be made again. It is a classic," she added.

Earlier, the actress recollected an incident when she was ready to give her shot on the film's set but was asked to return to her van.

The actress shared that director Anurag Basu is very instinctive and perceptive, and is brimming with ideas till the last moment before the take.

She praised Anurag and said that the whole script is in his head and the best part of working with him is that he improvises on the spot.

Presented by Gulshan Kumar & T-Series presents, in association with Anurag Basu Productions Pvt. Ltd., 'Metro... In Dino' is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anurag Basu, and Taani Basu.

The film is set to arrive in cinemas on July 4, 2025.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.