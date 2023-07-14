Neeharika Roy turns her makeup room 'Yellow', here's why

New Delhi, July 14 (IANS) Actress Neeharika Roy has turned into a decorator for her make-up room and revamped it into her favourite colour 'Yellow'.

From her dressing table to bed sheet, to pillow, to curtains, to shelves, to soft toys, everything in her room looks summery. She has got everything that is essential to make her feel at home, while on the set and has personally designed every corner of the room.

Opening up on the same, Neeharika said: "Makeup rooms are undoubtedly one of the most important elements for every actor on the set of the show. I love my makeup room ever since I have transformed it and now it feels like a home away from home. A place that makes me comfortable."

"I have kept a lot of soft toys in my make-up room and have also added a few frames that are all about motivation and beauty to start my day with positivity. I love the yellow colour, hence I have everything yellow in my makeup room. In fact, since my school days I love arts and crafts, hence I have painted a few glass bottles in the same colour and kept them in my room," said Neeharika.

"I spend a lot of time in my make-up room as I practice my lines and scenes there. Hence, I decided to transform it into my own comfortable space," she added.

She is currently seen in romantic drama 'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan', which is based in modern-day Vrindavan.

With an engaging storyline and relatable characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty) the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats.

'Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan' airs on Zee TV.

