Nearly 50 pc startups now emerging from tier 2 and 3 towns: Minister

New Delhi, May 18 (IANS) Nearly 50 per cent of startups are now emerging from tier 2 and 3 towns, Union Minister for Science and Technology, Dr Jitendra Singh, said on Sunday.

Addressing the Pragati Founder Forum, hosted by IIT Ropar and supported by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Dr Singh observed that India’s startUp revolution is no longer confined to metro cities.

He hailed IIT Ropar for promoting high-potential agri startups through transformation of traditional sectors.

“This shift is a healthy sign of deep-rooted innovation,” the minister said, crediting Prime Minister Narendra Modi for democratising entrepreneurship across India through the clarion call “StandUp India, StartUp India”.

Dr Singh underlined the role of startups as “enablers," propelling India from the ‘Fragile Five’ to a future among the world’s top five economies by 2047.

Highlighting India’s meteoric rise from 81st to 39th in the ‘Global Innovation Index’, he pointed to the role of science and technology startups, agri-innovation, and deep tech in contributing to India’s economic growth.

The minister also emphasised that 70 per cent of resource allocation under the upcoming ‘Anusandhan NRF’ (National Research Foundation) will come from non-government sectors, boosting public-private synergy.

Dr Singh showcased the Purple Revolution as a hallmark of grassroots innovation — lavender cultivation that began in hilly towns of Jammu and Kashmir, now flourishing in Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand, with over 3,000 startups profiting in this niche.

Touching upon India’s recent military-technological advancements, Dr Singh referred to ‘Operation Sindoor’, a showcase of India's leadership in tech-enabled warfare, underlining the indigenous development, technology transfer, and joint efforts of private and government sectors — with hubs in Hyderabad and Bengaluru.

Dr Singh said that “as India accelerates towards its vision for 2047, the message is clear: Innovation, inclusion and intent are the pillars of India’s ascent to global leadership.”

