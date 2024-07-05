NCW writes to LS Speaker against Mahua Moitra's 'pajama' remark; Trinamool MP hits back

Kolkata, July 5 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) has written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla accusing Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra of making 'derogatory' remarks against NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

The development came a day after Moitra commented on a video posted on X showing Sharma's arrival in UP's Hathras where a stampede left 121 people dead on Tuesday.

The video showed a man walking behind Sharma holding an umbrella over her, with one user questioning why the NCW chief could not carry her own umbrella.

Responding to the post, Moitra said, "She (Rekha Sharma) is too busy holding up her boss' pajamas."

An NCW statement said on Friday: “NCW takes suo motu cognizance of derogatory remarks by MP Mahua Moitra against Chairperson Rekha Sharma. These remarks violate women's dignity and attract Section 79 of Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita, 2023.

"NCW strongly condemns and demands swift action and has written a formal letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. A formal letter has been emailed to Delhi Police for the same."

Reacting to the NCW statement, Moitra posted on X: “Come on @DelhiPolice please take action immediately on these suo motu orders. Am in Nadia in case you need me in the next 3 days to make a quick arrest. I Can Hold My Own Umbrella.”

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.