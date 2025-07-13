NCW seeks report from Odisha Police on Balasore student's immolation bid

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The National Commission for Women on Sunday sought an Action Taken Report within three days from the Odisha Police chief over the alleged self-immolation bid by a government college student in Balasore after she faced "sexual harassment" by a teacher.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar condemned the incident and directed the Director General of Police, Odisha, to ensure a fair and time-bound investigation and strict action against the accused.

"An Action Taken Report must be submitted to the Commission within 3 days," said the NCW notice issued after taking suo motu cognisance of the incident involving the 20-year-old student.

The student, currently in critical condition with 90 per cent burns, has been shifted to AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The NCW chairperson also issued directions to the state government to extend all necessary medical and psychological support to the victim free of cost.

The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Bhubaneswar, has constituted a high-level expert committee to oversee and monitor the treatment of the B.Ed student.

The student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College, Balasore, was admitted to the institute following her self-immolation bid before the principal's chamber on Saturday over harassment by the Head of Department.

The second-year integrated B.Ed student set herself ablaze after pouring petrol on herself in front of the college gate.

Before the self-immolation bid, she had staged a sit-in protest near the college campus demanding action against the accused HoD of the B.Ed department for the alleged misbehaviour.

She was upset as no action was taken against the accused by the college authorities despite her lodging a formal complaint against him.

Ashutosh Biswas, the director of AIIMS, Bhubaneswar, said, "The victim's condition remains critical. We are trying our best, and our team of experts from multiple departments is engaged in providing the best care to the patient. The victim's lungs and kidneys have been affected, and she is currently on a ventilator in the ICU. She has suffered almost 90 to 95 per cent burns. We can say anything about the recovery of the patient only after the next 24 or 48 hours."

