NCW seeks report about stripping incident in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Aug 8 (IANS) The National Commission for Women has sought a report from Telangana's Director General of Police about a shocking incident in Hyderabad in which an inebriated man publicly stripped a young woman on the road.

The incident had taken place on the night of August 6 at Balaji Nagar on the outskirts of Hyderabad.

"NCW strongly condemns shocking incident in Hyderabad. A young woman stripped on the road after resisting molestation, while another brave woman tried to intervene. This audacious crime raises serious concerns about law & order,” tweeted the Commission.

"NCW urges prompt investigation, medical support, and expects a detailed report within 7 days from the DGP," it added.

Police have arrested the accused, identified as Peddamaraiah. The youth, said to be a habitual drunkard, was accompanied by his mother and shockingly she did nothing to stop him. The footage of the shameful incident was circulated on social media, triggering public outrage.

The 30-year-old accused, a labourer, misbehaved with the woman by touching her inappropriately while she was walking on the road. The woman tried to save herself by pushing him and briskly walking away. Enraged over this, the accused pounced on her and started tearing off her clothes. Peddamaraiah’s mother did nothing to save the woman.

Another woman, riding a bike, stopped to question him. He also tried to attack her.

The victim stood disrobed on the road for about 15 minutes. After the accused left the place, some people came forward to cover her and informed the police. On a complaint by the victim, aged 28, police registered a case and arrested the accused. He has been booked under IPC sections 354 (b), 323, 506 r/w 34, (outraging modesty, criminal assault and intimidation, and criminal intent towards a common cause) affixing blame on the mother too for failing to stop her son.

