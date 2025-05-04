NCW Chairperson condemns verbal attack on slain Navy officer's widow

New Delhi, May 4 (IANS) Vijaya Rahatkar, Chairperson of the National Commission for Women and National Secretary of the Bharatiya Janata Party, voiced strong condemnation on Sunday against the online abuse directed at the wife of a slain Navy officer who lost his life in the Pahalgam terror attack.

Lieutenant Vinay Narwal, a young officer from Haryana’s Karnal, was among the twenty-six victims of the horrific assault carried out in Jammu and Kashmir.

He was singled out and killed after being questioned about his faith, a cruel act that has left the nation in mourning and fury, she wrote on her X handle.

The aftermath of the tragedy has seen an unfortunate wave of vitriol directed toward Narwal’s wife, Himanshi Narwal, over remarks she made in the wake of her husband's death.

Rahatkar expressed dismay at the social media and other micro-blogging criticism, stating that while grief and anger are natural responses to such atrocities, any discourse must be conducted with dignity and within the bounds of constitutional principles.

“No one should be subjected to character assassination or online abuse simply for expressing an ideological stance or personal grief. The honour and respect of every woman must remain inviolate,” she asserted on her X handle.

Narwal and his wife had been on their honeymoon in Pahalgam when the terrorists struck, killing the twenty-six-year-old officer at close range.

Amidst the turmoil, Himanshi Narwal spoke publicly for the first time since the attack, making a heartfelt appeal to the nation.

In her statement on Thursday, she urged people to refrain from harbouring animosity towards Muslims or Kashmiris.

“I want the entire country to pray for him (Vinay), that wherever he is, he has found peace. That is all I ask,” she said.

“There is something else I wish to say. I see hatred growing, directed at Muslims and Kashmiris. We do not want this. We only wish for peace—nothing else,” she added.

Alongside her plea for harmony, she called for justice to be served against those responsible for her husband’s murder, demanding that the perpetrators face due punishment for their crimes.

