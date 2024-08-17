NCPCR welcomes MP govt’s decision to verify credentials of students enrolled in Madrasas

Bhopal, Aug 17 (IANS) The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) on Friday welcomed the Madhya Pradesh government’s decision to verify the credentials of students enrolled in Madrasas and set the guideline for religious study in the state.

NCPCR’s Chairperson Priyank Kanoongo said that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has taken a courageous and much-needed step regarding Madrasas, which other states should also follow.

“It’s a commendable step by the courageous CM (Mohan Yadav). Thank you very much for this prompt action on the recommendation of NCPCR. All other states need to appreciate and replicate this,” Kanoongo said.

Notably, the state government has issued an order for verification of credentials of students enrolled in Madrasas on the recommendation of the NCPCR that cited that some Madrasas had fabricated names of students.

The state government’s decision has also created a political controversy as the Congress termed it an attempt to tarnish the image of Madrasas.

“Madrasas are running under the guidelines of the state government and therefore, there was no need to create a controversy. Reforming the education system is welcome but it’s an attempt to create a bad picture of Madrasas,” Congress Spokesperson Abbas Hafeez said.

The BJP leaders in the state countered Congress allegations saying the opposition has always had problems with the decisions of the BJP government.

“This step will protect the rights of students belonging to all communities. The government has taken this step to control wrong practice in Madrasas and therefore, the Congress should understand it,” BJP MLA Rameshwar Sharma said.

The Madhya Pradesh government has directed officials to verify the credentials of students enrolled in Madrasas who receive government grants and ensure that they are not given religious education without the consent of parents or guardians.

As per the order, if children's names were fraudulently registered in madrasas, their grants would be stopped, recognition would be cancelled, and legal action would be taken under appropriate penal provisions.

