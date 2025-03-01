NBA: Doncic shines as Lakers edge Clippers in thrilling LA showdown

Los Angeles, March 1 (IANS) The Lakers-Clippers rivalry had a new spark entering Friday night, and Luka Doncic wasted no time making his presence felt on his 26th birthday. In just his first match against the LA Clippers, the Slovenian star dropped 31 points to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a hard-fought 106-102 victory, their fifth straight win overall and fifth consecutive triumph over their city rivals.

Doncic, who had countless battles with the Clippers in the playoffs while with the Dallas Mavericks, continued to torment them in purple and gold.

His 31-point outing, just one shy of his Lakers career-high, came on 9-of-22 shooting (3-of-9 from beyond the arc) while also contributing five assists and three steals. Despite six turnovers, his playmaking and shot-creation proved too much for the Clippers’ vaunted defense, which entered the game ranked second in the NBA in defensive rating.

With the victory, the Lakers improved to 37-21, keeping pace with the Memphis Grizzlies and Denver Nuggets in the battle for the second seed in the Western Conference. The team’s hot streak continues, as they have now won 15 of their last 18 games, surging up the standings.

While Doncic took center stage, LeBron James was once again at his dominant best, finishing with 28 points and 13 rebounds. The Clippers, who have struggled recently with four losses in their last five games, had no answer for the dynamic duo, who kept the pressure on throughout the contest.

However, the victory didn’t come without setbacks. Austin Reaves, who has flourished as the Lakers’ third scoring option since Doncic’s arrival, exited early due to right calf soreness. He is set to undergo an MRI on Saturday, with head coach JJ Redick describing the move as precautionary.

The Lakers were already without Rui Hachimura, who is dealing with left patellar tendinopathy and will be re-evaluated in a week.

