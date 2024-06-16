Nayanthara, Shruti Haasan, Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth share heartfelt Father's Day wishes

New Delhi, June 16 (IANS) On Father's Day, several Southern celebrities expressed their heartfelt wishes.

Actress Nayanthara, referring to her husband Vignesh Shivan as the 'best Appa', shared a collage video on Instagram showcasing the filmmaker and their kids, Uyir and Ulag, playing and spending quality time together.

The video captured beautiful moments of her husband and their twins.

The actress shared the post with the caption: "wikkiofficial Happy Father’s Day to the Bessssssttttt Appa in the world. Our whole world revolves around you. You are our EVERYTHING. Your unconditional LOVE for Us and all that you do for us means everything. We are blessed to be yours. We love you sooooooo much Appaaaaaaaa - UYIR n ULAG.”

Priya Atlee, the wife of 'Jawan' director Atlee, shared a heartfelt video of her husband and son, Meer, enjoying and playing together.

She captioned the post: "Happy happy Father’s Day to the bestest dada in the world. U know how much we love u dadaaaaaaaa, Muhaaaaaaaaaaaa - BECKY, MEER & MUMMA."

Shruti Haasan shared a video on Instagram stories, showing herself singing with her father and expressing her gratitude: "Dearest Appa @kamalhaasan Thank you for being our father and am so thankful for the beautiful creative memories."

The actress also shared collages made by her fan pages.

Taking to X, she posted a childhood picture with her father, Kamal Haasan, and wrote: “Happy Father’s Day. Thank you for being our Appa.”

Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth posted photos with her father, Rajinikanth, on Instagram and wrote: “My heartbeat, my all, love you appa."

