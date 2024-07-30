Nawazuddin Siddiqui shares daughter’s picture from her first acting workshop

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who is known for films like 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Raman Raghav 2.0', 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', and 'Manto', is a proud father as his daughter Shora begins her acting journey in London.

The acclaimed actor took to his Instagram stories on Tuesday and shared a picture of his daughter with her friends at an acting workshop.

He captioned the picture: “Shora with her friends. Acting workshop London.”

Nawazuddin's pride in seeing his daughter follow in his footsteps is palpable.

Witnessing Shora embrace the craft with the same dedication and passion that defined his own career adds a personal and heartwarming chapter to his journey as a father and an artist.

The actor also shared a video of himself enjoying a play with his daughter at Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London.

During his struggle phase, Nawazuddin conducted acting workshops for aspiring actors to make a living and survive in Mumbai.

Coming from a humble background and currently experiencing a successful phase in his career, Nawazuddin feels great pride in seeing his daughter step into the world of acting.

On the work front, Nawazuddin, who was recently seen in the streaming film 'Raatu Ka Raaz', has 'Oil Kumar', 'Adbhut', 'Noorani Chehra', and 'Sangeen' in the pipeline.

