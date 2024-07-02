Nawazuddin’s presence on cast made Nitasha Sharma say 'yes' to ‘Rautu Ka Raaz’

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actress Nitasha Sharma has talked about working with acclaimed star Nawazuddin Siddiqui and said it was after hearing the actor’s name she said yes to “Rautu Ka Raaz”.

Nitasha, who rose to prominence including prestigious titles such as Miss British Columbia 2014 and Miss Canada Globe 2014, played the childhood love of Nawazuddin's character.

Nitasha shared: "I genuinely didn’t even ask to read the script, when I heard sir's name It was an instant yes. Because his choice of scripts and his style of execution is more than enough to say yes to the project."

Nitasha described working with Nawazuddin as a "delight”.

She said: "He is so humble, motivating, honest, and a fabulous actor. I learnt a lot from him just by observing him.”

“We had some great chats while shooting and post as well where we spoke about acting and how he simplifies it for himself to get into the character and gave me some tips which I used later for my auditions.”

"It was enlightening to see how he approaches his roles with such depth and authenticity," Nitasha concluded.

Nitasha has walked several runways. She made her acting debut with the Punjabi film "Honsla Rakh '' alongside Diljit Dosanjh, followed by Jimmy Shergill-starrer "Hero Naam Yaad Rakhi.”

“Rautu Ka Raaz” is a mystery thriller film directed by Anand Surapur. It also stars Narayani Shastri, Rajesh Kumar and Atul Tiwari in key roles. It was released on June 28.

