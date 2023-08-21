Naveen Sharma returns with 'Kumkum Bhagya': 'I missed being on sets'

New Delhi, Aug 21 (IANS) Actor Naveen Sharma, who is making a comeback to television screens with the show ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ post his wedding, called it a "surreal" experience as he missed being on sets.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ revolves around intriguing twists and turns in Ranbir (Krishna Kaul) and Prachi’s (Mugdha Chaphekar) lives. The viewers recently witnessed how Prachi got married to Akshay (Abhishek Malik) for the custody of her daughter Khushi (Trisha Rohatgi), and after that, Ranbir agreed to marry Akshay’s sister Mihika (Aafreen Dabestani).

And now, seeing Prachi and Ranbir's connection, Akshay is getting jealous. Hence, he wants to expedite the wedding ceremonies of Ranbir with Mihika, so that Ranbir goes away from his life.

Now, Naveen has stepped into Aryan’s role, replacing Pulkit Bangia. And from the looks of it, maybe he will finally be able to bring in some calm and positivity in Ranbir and Prachi’s life. Aryan, who is Aaliya’s (Reyhna Pandit) son, is back to help Ranbir and Prachi resolve their issues and convince Ranbir to think about his happiness first, and not do anything just for the sake of his family.

Talking about the same, Naveen said: “I am very excited about portraying my character of Aryan on screen. I must say that I am really enjoying working with the whole crew and the team.”

“This is my first project after my wedding, so I had to contemplate on saying yes for the role, but my wife Roshni, supported me in making this decision. That’s how I made it back to Mumbai and we have decided that she will shift here for her further studies after a few months,” he shared.

He further said: “Shooting with the team of ‘Kumkum Bhagya’ is a surreal experience and I was literally missing being on sets. So, I am really happy to be back. The whole team is very welcoming and warm, especially Krishna, he made me so comfortable on the very first day that I didn’t feel like I am resuming work after so many months.”

While, the character has been away for the past few months, Aryan’s entry into the show has made the audience hoping for some unexpected twists and turns for the reunion of Ranbir and Prachi.

‘Kumkum Bhagya’ airs on Zee TV.

