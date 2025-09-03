Yamuna River Floods: September 4 School Holiday Declared in Delhi?

Monsoon’s wrath continues to surge through north India as the Yamuna River in Delhi breaches the danger level. With the water level pushing past safety limits, you might be wondering, are schools in Delhi closed tomorrow, September 4?

For now, there is no official holiday declared for Delhi schools. Authorities have asked parents and students to stay tuned for announcements from their schools or the education department. Online classes may be arranged if needed, but standard operations are expected to resume unless new directives come through.

That said, the situation varies across the region. In Ghaziabad, Noida, and Greater Noida, schools have already been officially closed today due to heavy rain and widespread waterlogging. These closures are precautionary and aimed at ensuring student safety in the face of worsening conditions.

Neighbouring states are taking stronger steps. Punjab has extended its school closures all the way through September 7 as rising waters and floods continue to threaten daily life. In parts of Himachal Pradesh, especially in flash flood-affected areas, schools remain shut until conditions improve.

Back in Delhi, the rising Yamuna has prompted evacuations in low-lying areas and raised serious concerns about potential flooding especially in parts of the city near the riverbanks. Days of steady rainfall have triggered yellow and orange weather alerts across the NCR region, and traffic disruptions have become common. With rainfall forecasts still signalling more downpour, parents are advised to monitor schools’ official messages for updates.

So, while Delhi schools are not officially closed on September 4, the stormy weather and rising water levels mean that changes are possible. Stay alert, follow school communications, and stay safe.