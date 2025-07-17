Who was Chandan Mishra? Notorious Bihar Criminal Shot Dead in Patna Hospital

Four unidentified individuals opened fire indiscriminately inside a private hospital in Patna, which is situated in the bustling Raja Bazar neighborhood, early on Thursday, July 17, 2025, killing a parolee.

The dead was identified by the police as Chandan Mishra, a resident of the Buxar district who was incarcerated in Beur Jail in relation to a murder case and a feared criminal.

Who was Chandan Mishra and Why Was He Killed at a Patna Hospital?

While Mishra was receiving treatment at Paras Hospital, the event happened beneath the Shastri Nagar police station. He was hospitalized in room 209 when the attackers broke in and started shooting. Five guys in all, according to the police, four of whom went inside the hospital and the fifth of whom was waiting outside in a car.

Visitors, hospital employees, nurses, and physicians are all in a panic as a result of the tragedy. Police, including Patna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Kartikeya K. Sharma, arrived at the scene shortly after the gunfire.

"We will only know after the postmortem report, but several rounds of firing were carried out," Mr. Sharma responded when asked how many rounds of bullets were shot at the deceased. More than a dozen cases have been filed against Chandan Mishra, a notorious criminal. According to preliminary investigation, he was killed by the opposing gang during a gang battle. He was shot and died while receiving treatment.

The murder of Patna-based industrialist Gopal Khemka on July 4, 2025, was followed by another horrifying crime: the daylight murder in the state capital at around 7:30 a.m. Serious concerns about the state of law and order in Bihar were raised earlier this week when a local businessman in Sitamarhi, a farmer, and an advocate were shot dead by a criminal in Patna.

When questioned about the rise in murders on July 16, Additional Director General (ADG) (Headquarters) Kundan Krishnan stated that the figures did not indicate that the average crime graph had increased.

