Who Is Sonam Wangchuk? The Man Behind Ladakh’s Climate Movement Arrested!

Sonam Wangchuk is an engineer, educator, inventor and activist from Ladakh, known for his deep commitment to sustainable development and his tireless advocacy for the region’s rights. He is widely recognised for designing the ice stupa technique, which stores winter water in cone-shaped structures so farmers have access to water during the dry months.

He also founded SECMOL (Students’ Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh) in 1988, transforming education in his homeland by making it more relevant to local conditions and encouraging energy-efficient practices.

Born in 1966 in the village of Alchi in Ladakh, Wangchuk’s early education was challenging because of limited infrastructure. Over time, he studied engineering at NIT Srinagar and later pursued advanced studies in earthen architecture abroad. His work has always focused on balancing ecology, climate and local culture.

In recent years, Wangchuk has become a strong voice for Ladakh’s demand for constitutional protection and greater autonomy. The region was carved out of Jammu and Kashmir in 2019 and made into a Union Territory. Many locals, including Wangchuk, have urged the government to provide stronger safeguards for the fragile ecology and tribal identity of Ladakh, including inclusion under the Sixth Schedule of the Constitution.

In September 2025, Wangchuk began a hunger strike in Leh as part of the protests demanding statehood and constitutional guarantees. Tensions escalated, and violence broke out during demonstrations, leading to the deaths of four people and injuries to many others. Authorities imposed curfews and blamed provocative speeches and actions for the unrest.

On September 26, 2025, Wangchuk was arrested by Ladakh police just days after the protests turned violent. Reports suggest he was taken into custody before a scheduled press conference and charged under stringent laws for allegedly inciting unrest. Around the same time, the Home Ministry revoked the FCRA licence of SECMOL, the organisation he founded, cutting off its access to foreign funding.

Wangchuk has called his arrest an attempt to make him a scapegoat and warned that imprisoning him could create more challenges for the authorities than keeping him free. He maintains that his protests were peaceful and focused on protecting Ladakh’s identity, environment and people.

His detention has become a flashpoint, raising questions about the balance between environmental activism and state control. Many are watching closely to see how the legal process unfolds and whether his movement for Ladakh’s constitutional protection gains further momentum.