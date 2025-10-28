Who is Amrita Chauhan? Delhi Forensic Student Accused of Murdering Live In Boyfriend

A devastating fire broke out inside a fourth floor flat at Gandhi Vihar, in north Delhi, on the night of October 5. Firefighters rushed to the scene, and discovered the charred body of 32 year old Ram Kesh Meena, who was preparing for the prestigious civil services exam.

At first glance, it looked like a tragic accident caused by an explosion, and spreading flames inside a small apartment. However, as forensic experts stepped in, the case took a horrifying turn. Burn patterns and injury marks revealed that Meena may have died before the fire started. Soon, investigators had enough evidence to treat the incident as a planned killing, designed to erase every clue.

Amrita Chauhan is a 21 year old resident of Moradabad, in Uttar Pradesh, and was pursuing a degree in forensic science. She was described as a driven student, with a keen interest in crime themed shows, and was believed to be inspired by how investigations work. She reportedly met Meena earlier this year, during a job related interaction, and the two soon began living together in Delhi, while he continued his preparation for competitive exams. Behind the scenes, there were emotional strains, accusations, and growing mistrust that would later form the heart of the police investigation.

Police believe the trouble intensified when Amrita found out that Meena had saved private videos of her, despite multiple requests to delete them. Authorities say that, the situation escalated to a point where she reached out to her former boyfriend for help. What followed was allegedly a cold, and calculated plan to eliminate Meena completely.

Late that night, Amrita, and two accused accomplices, strangled Meena, placed a gas cylinder near the body, and poured flammable cooking products around the flat, before setting it on fire, hoping that the flames would destroy all evidence, and present the death as a tragic fire accident.

Technology, and timely police work, began unraveling the crime. CCTV footage showed unusual movement in the building, and phone tracking placed Amrita near the scene, at the exact time of the fire. Along with forensic findings, these clues helped investigators expose the planned nature of the killing. The police moved quickly, and arrested Amrita, along with both men believed to be involved in the act.

The disturbing case has raised deeper concerns about the mental pressures students endure, and the unpredictable dangers in relationships built on secrecy, and mistrust. For many families who send young adults to big cities, in pursuit of education, and ambition, this incident has sparked fear, and reflection. As the case moves through court, the facts will play out, and the justice process will determine the future of the young forensic student, now at the center of a chilling murder mystery.