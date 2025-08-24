When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025? Date, Puja Muhurat and School Holidays in Telangana, AP, Maharashtra and More!

The much-awaited festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi, is around the corner. Celebrated with devotion across India, the festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the deity of wisdom, prosperity, and new beginnings.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2025?

This year, Ganesh Chaturthi falls on Wednesday, 27 August 2025. The festival will be celebrated with grandeur across Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Chhattisgarh, and several other states.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Puja Time and Muhurat

The most auspicious time to perform Ganesh Chaturthi Puja is during the Midday Muhurat, as it is believed that Lord Ganesha was born at this time.

Midday Puja Muhurat: 11:05 AM to 1:40 PM

Shukla Yoga (highly auspicious): 12:35 PM to 1:18 PM

Avoid Rahukaal: 12:22 PM to 1:59 PM

Devotees are advised to perform the main rituals within the Puja Muhurat for maximum spiritual benefits.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Holiday: Will Schools, Banks and Offices Remain Closed?

Ganesh Chaturthi is a public holiday in several Indian states where the festival holds major cultural and religious importance. Schools, banks, and government offices are expected to remain closed in:

Maharashtra

Karnataka

Goa

Andhra Pradesh

Telangana

Chhattisgarh

In other states, where Ganesh Chaturthi is not widely observed, holidays are not guaranteed. The decision lies with state governments, local administrations, or individual institutions. Parents, students, and office goers in northern and eastern India should wait for official notifications regarding school and office closures.

Other Major Holiday in August 2025: Onam

Interestingly, Onam 2025 also falls on 27 August 2025. Onam is Kerala’s biggest festival, celebrated with cultural festivities and devotion. Schools and offices in Kerala and nearby regions are expected to remain closed. However, like Ganesh Chaturthi, official confirmation depends on state government orders and school-specific announcements.

Key Takeaway:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 will be celebrated on 27 August (Wednesday) with puja between 11:05 AM and 1:40 PM. States like Maharashtra, Karnataka, Goa, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Chhattisgarh will observe a public holiday, while in other regions, closures may vary depending on government and school notifications.