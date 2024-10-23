What is Muhurat Trading, Importance, Know all details

BSE, along with the NSE, have announced a special one-hour trading session, popularly known as Muhurat Trading, synchronized with the festival of Diwali. And, this year, Muhurat Trading will be held on Friday, November 1, 2024.

Muhurat Trading Timing

Muhurat Trading will remain from 6 pm to 7 pm. The pre-open session for that will be from 5:45 pm to 6:00 pm, which is otherwise considered a very good time for trade and the initiation of the new Samvat 2081.

Importance of Muhurat Trading

Muhurat Trading is one of the traditional trading practices in India's stock markets, where traders and investors trade securities. It is believed to lead toward prosperity and good fortune in the New Year.

Segments Included in the Market

All segments in the market will be covered during the Muhurat Trading session. There are equities, commodity derivatives, currency derivatives, equity futures and options (F&O), and securities lending and borrowing (SLB). The special session is provided to investors as well as traders in these market segments.

Normal Trading Session

The regular trading session will remain shut during Diwali day. The normal trading session will be closed for the entire day. However, the Muhurat Trading session will be open for one hour in the evening.

Investors and traders are also allowed in this special session, which is believed to be auspicious enough for a new investment. Muhurat trading is the session when one can make a new financial start with blessings to seek prosperity.

