What is Kanwar Yatra (Kawad Yatra)? How is it celebrated?

Kanwar Yatra 2024: The Kanwar Yatra is the annual pilgrimage of the devotees of Shiva known as Kanvaria who undertake pilgrimage in places like Haridwar, Gaumukh and Gangotri in Uttarakhand and Sultanganj in Bihar.

The devotees carry holy water from the Ganges river and offer it to Shiva temples at Baidyanath, Jharkhand and Haridwar, Uttarakhand during the course of the yatra. It is believed that offering Ganges water to lord Shiva brings immense blessings and spiritual merit

The Kanwar Yatra, also known as Kawad Yatra, takes place in the month of ‘Shravan’ of Hindu calendar which usually falls in July. This year, the yatra began on July 22 and will culminate on August 06, 2024.

The Uttarakhand government has made elaborate arrangements as 3 crore yatris are expected to visit Haridwar. Considering the safety and convenience of the yatris, the administration has asked the participants to avoid carrying weapons and sound systems during the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh government has also made arrangements to welcome the pilgrims. The state government has deployed 8,000 security personnel of Rapid Action Force and BSF, ATS units and snipers to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. The administration has ordered the owners of all liquor and meat shops along the route to close their businesses for 15 days.

There are three possible routes for Kanwar yatra: Haridwar-Roorkee-Delhi, Haridwar-Najibabad-Moradabad-Delhi and Haridwar-Roorkee-Saharanpur-Panchkula-Delhi. There are other possible routes too. Some devotees begin their journey from Gaumukh, source of the Ganges. Gangotri route is another significant route of Kanwar yatris. On Sultanganj to Deoghar route, devotees collect water from the Ganges at Sultanganj and travel to the Baidyanath temple in Deoghar.



