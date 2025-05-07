WB HS Result 2025 Out Today: Direct Link, Steps to Check, and Official Websites

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) is all set to announce the Class 12 or Higher Secondary (HS) examination results for 2025 today, May 7. According to the official notification, the WB HS Result 2025 will be formally declared at 12:30 PM via a press conference. Students will be able to access their individual scorecards from 2 PM onwards.

Where to Check WB HS Result 2025

Students can view their West Bengal Class 12 results online through the following platforms:

Official board website: result.wb.gov.in

India Today Education portal: education.indiatoday.in

WBCHSE Mobile App (available on the Google Play Store)

WBCHSE Class 12 Exams 2025 Overview

This year, the WBCHSE conducted the Class 12 board examinations from March 3 to March 18, 2025. Students are advised to keep their roll number and registration number ready to access their results quickly.

How to Check WB HS Result 2025 on India Today Education Portal

Follow these steps to download your scorecard:

Visit: indiatoday.in/education-today/results

Click on the link titled “WB HS Result 2025”

Enter your roll number and registration number

Click the ‘Submit’ button

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download and take a printout for future reference

Important Tips