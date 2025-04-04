Waqf Bill: Who Supported? Who Opposed?

Lok Sabha Passes Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 Amid Fierce Debate

In the early hours of Thursday, the Lok Sabha passed the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, following an intense 12-hour debate. While the ruling NDA defended the bill as a progressive step for minority welfare, the opposition vehemently opposed it, branding it "anti-Muslim."

Despite resistance, the bill was approved after all opposition-proposed amendments were rejected via voice votes. It ultimately passed with a division of 288 votes in favor and 232 against.

Key Provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Bill

Strengthening Waqf tribunals to expedite dispute resolution.

Implementing a structured selection process and fixed tenure for tribunal members.

Reducing the mandatory contribution of Waqf institutions to Waqf boards from 7% to 5%.

Mandating audits for Waqf institutions with an annual income exceeding ₹1 lakh, conducted by state-appointed auditors.

Launching a centralized portal for Waqf property management to enhance transparency.

Restoring pre-2013 rules allowing Muslims (practicing for at least five years) to dedicate property to Waqf.

Ensuring women receive their inheritance rights before any Waqf declaration, with special provisions for widows, divorced women, and orphans.

Empowering senior revenue officials (above collector rank) to investigate government property claimed as Waqf land.

Introducing non-Muslim representation in central and state Waqf boards to promote inclusivity.

Political Reactions

Supporters of the Bill

🔹 Amit Shah (Home Minister): "Those claiming the bill will interfere with Muslim religious rights are misleading the public. No such discrimination exists."

🔹 Kiren Rijiju (BJP): "The government is not interfering in religious institutions. The UPA’s amendments had given Waqf overriding power over other laws, necessitating these changes. No Muslim has lost citizenship under CAA, despite opposition’s fear-mongering."

🔹 Lalan Singh (JDU): "The Janata Dal (United) does not need a certificate of secularism from those who divide society for votes."

🔹 Ravi Shankar Prasad (BJP): "If the bill empowers women and backward Muslims, how can it be unconstitutional?"

Opposition to the Bill

🔸 Gaurav Gogoi (Congress): "This bill undermines the Constitution, federalism, and minority rights. It paves the way for government control over Waqf properties and sets a dangerous precedent."

🔸 A Raja (DMK): "A party without Muslim representation is claiming to protect minority rights. Parliament must decide whether to uphold secular values or succumb to communal forces."

🔸 Akhilesh Yadav (SP): "This is a conspiracy to seize land and homes from millions. The BJP will face consequences as even some of its own members are not convinced by this bill."

🔸 Kanimozhi (DMK): "We will not abandon minorities. The INDIA alliance stands united in opposing this bill."