Uttarkashi Cloudburst: YS Jagan Expresses Shock, Condoles Bereaved Families

At least five people have been killed, and several others are missing after a cloudburst triggered devastating flash floods in Dharali village in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Tuesday (August 5).

YSRCP President and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy expressed shock over the tragedy. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “My thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families during this incredibly difficult time. I hope the government will take swift and effective relief measures to support those affected and ensure their safety and rehabilitation.”

The tragedy worsened as the region was hit by two separate cloudbursts, in Dharali and Sukhi Top.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke with Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami over the phone on Wednesday (August 6) and inquired about the grim situation in Dharali, which was hit by twin cloudbursts that swept away an entire village, leaving several missing.

So far, personnel from the Indian Army, State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local police have rescued 130 people.

Incessant rainfall in the region has hampered rescue operations. Chief Minister Dhami inspected the rescue efforts on the ground on Wednesday.

As per reports, 20 to 25 hotels and guesthouses may have been washed away, with large portions of Dharali market completely swept off.

Visuals from the region, showing the extent of devastation, have shocked the nation.