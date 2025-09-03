Uttar Pradesh September 4 School Holiday: Yamuna Flooding Forces Closure in These Districts!

District administrations in Uttar Pradesh have extended school holidays as heavy rains continue to disrupt life across the state. Authorities in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) had already declared a holiday on September 3 for all schools from Nursery to Class 12 across council, government, aided, CBSE, ICSE, and Madarsa Board institutions.

The situation has now worsened with waterlogging in several parts of western Uttar Pradesh and rising levels of the Yamuna river. In Mathura, flood-like conditions have forced officials to take stricter measures. The District Basic Education Officer has ordered all schools up to Class 12 to remain closed on both September 3 and September 4, citing student safety as the top priority. Reports confirm that water has even entered some schools in low-lying areas, making it unsafe to conduct regular classes.

While no blanket order has been issued for the entire state, districts that are heavily impacted by the rainfall and flooding have taken the lead in closing schools. Parents in Ghaziabad, Noida, and Mathura have been advised to follow official school notifications and district announcements for the latest updates.

Meanwhile, the Yamuna in Delhi has crossed the danger mark, with the water level at the Old Railway Bridge touching 206.03 metres. The bridge has been closed to traffic, raising further concerns for residents across Delhi-NCR. If heavy rainfall continues, there is a possibility that more districts in Uttar Pradesh may announce school holidays as a precautionary measure.

For now, students in Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddh Nagar, and Mathura can expect schools to remain shut on September 4, with decisions in other districts to be taken depending on weather and flood conditions.