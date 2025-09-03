BJP to remain in power till 2047: Assam Deputy Speaker

Guwahati, Sep 3 (IANS) Assam Legislative Assembly Deputy Speaker and senior BJP leader Numal Momin on Wednesday exuded confidence that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will retain power in the state until 2047.

He sharply criticised the Congress, labelling it a "rotten egg," and predicted the grand old party would secure no more than 15 seats in the 2026 Assembly polls.

Addressing the media, Momin emphasised the BJP’s relentless ground-level preparedness, which he stated is a continuous process throughout the year.

He detailed the party’s extensive organisational network, highlighting that workers at every booth regularly listen to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat'.

This, he said, ensures consistent engagement and is supplemented by frequent mandal, booth, and district-level meetings across all constituencies.

Momin pointed to a recent massive rally in Guwahati, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah and all Panchayat representatives, as a testament to the BJP's formidable organisational strength.

He asserted that the party is always election-ready, a stark contrast to opponents like the Congress and regional parties, whom he accused of becoming active only in the run-up to polls.

Accusing the Congress of practising "minority appeasement politics," Momin claimed it would backfire, limiting the party to a dozen-odd seats. He stated that voters are intelligent and can see through tactics devoid of ground-level work.

He further launched a scathing attack on the Congress's alleged history of corruption, contrasting it with the BJP's push for digitalisation and Direct Benefit Transfers (DBT), which, he claimed, have minimised graft.

The Assam assembly speaker also criticised Congress leaders for showing sympathy towards illegal infiltrators in an attempt to get minority votes.

Momin concluded by writing off the Congress's chances across the entire Northeast, citing its past "misrule." He declared that the people have placed their faith in the BJP for its agenda of development, peace, and economic upliftment.

