Empowerment of farmers at the centre of govt schemes: CM Bhajan Lal Sharma

Jaipur, Sep 3 (IANS) Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma has reiterated the state government's commitment to making farmers economically strong. He said that the government schemes and policies are ensuring the all-round development of farmers along with their participation in the journey of Viksit Rajasthan-2047.

The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure timely implementation of Budget announcements so that farmers and cattle-rearers can benefit directly on the ground.

CM Sharma said this while reviewing the progress of Budget announcements related to Agriculture, Agricultural Marketing, Horticulture, Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Cow Husbandry Departments at the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

He said that agriculture must be promoted as an employment-oriented sector through the adoption of advanced technologies and rapid expansion of services for farmers.

The Chief Minister stressed that 1,000 Custom Hiring Centers are being established to provide agricultural equipment at affordable rates to small and marginal farmers.

FPOs will be prioritised for their operation, while GSS, KVSS and Panchayats may also be considered. He instructed officials to study successful models from other states before implementation and ensure wide publicity so that maximum farmers benefit.

CM Sharma said that the e-mandi platform is being strengthened to facilitate direct purchase of crops from farmers’ fields and ensure fair prices.

He directed creation of adequate storage facilities at the Panchayat level and steps to make Krishi Upaj Mandi Samitis self-reliant. He also instructed the preparation of an action plan for the successful organisation of the Global Rajasthan Agri Tech Meet (GRAM)-2026.

The Chief Minister emphasised promotion of millets through Shri Anna Promotion Agency, encouraged organic farming, and incentives for traditional bull-driven farming. He also directed strict action against adulterated milk, quality monitoring by RCDF, and regular supervision of mobile veterinary vans.

Availability of veterinary medicines at fixed rates must be ensured, he said.

CM Sharma underlined the judicious use of state resources, directing that unused government buildings be repurposed for new projects, and land be allotted only after the District Collector’s NOC. During the meeting, the Chief Minister released the interim report of the Rajasthan Farmers Commission for 2025.

Agriculture Minister Kirori Lal Meena, Animal Husbandry Minister Joraram Kumawat, Farmers Commission Chairman C.R. Chaudhary, Chief Secretary Sudhansh Pant, and senior officials were present.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.