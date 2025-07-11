US Visa: Green Card Holders Face Citizenship Revocation

The U.S. government is intensifying its efforts to strip certain naturalised citizens of their American citizenship, following directives issued during the Trump administration. A recent memo from the Department of Justice (DOJ) highlights denaturalisation as a key enforcement priority, aiming to reinforce the integrity of the citizenship process.

What Is Denaturalisation?

Denaturalisation is the legal process of revoking U.S. citizenship from individuals who obtained it unlawfully. According to the DOJ, citizenship can be stripped if a person:

Illegally obtained naturalisation

Knowingly misrepresented or concealed key facts during the application process

Who Are Naturalised Citizens?

Naturalised citizens are individuals born outside the United States who acquire citizenship after fulfilling a formal legal process. This typically includes:

Holding a Green Card (lawful permanent residency)

Residing in the U.S. for a minimum of five years

Demonstrating good moral character

Passing English and civics tests

Taking the Oath of Allegiance

While naturalised citizens enjoy most of the same rights as native-born Americans, their citizenship is conditional upon a lawful and truthful application process. If fraud is discovered, that citizenship can be revoked.

DOJ’s Memo: A Shift in Policy Focus

The DOJ memorandum, circulated among Civil Division attorneys, encourages the proactive filing of civil denaturalisation cases. These legal actions are now being prioritised against individuals who:

Obtained citizenship through fraud or misrepresentation

Have criminal records

Are deemed potential national security threats

The memo reflects a broader enforcement shift under the Trump administration, aligning with the directives of former President Donald Trump and then-Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“These actions help preserve the integrity of the naturalisation process by ensuring that individuals who obtained citizenship unlawfully do not continue to enjoy its benefits,” stated the DOJ.

Concerns and Implications

The renewed focus on denaturalisation has raised concerns among legal experts and civil rights advocates. Critics warn that the aggressive push could result in overreach or misuse of legal powers, especially in cases where evidence is unclear or disputed.

As denaturalisation cases gain momentum, questions are emerging about how this policy will be enforced in the coming months — and what it could mean for the millions of naturalised citizens living in the U.S.