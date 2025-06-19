n a major policy shift, the US State Department has resumed processing student visa applications with a significant new requirement: applicants must now provide access to their social media accounts for review. The move, announced Thursday, has sparked intense debate among students and civil rights advocates worldwide.

Here are the 10 key takeaways from the updated US student visa process:

1. Student Visa Applications Resume With New Terms

Following a temporary pause, the US has restarted its student visa processing. However, a controversial new clause now mandates that applicants make their social media accounts public. Non-compliance could result in rejection.

2. Social Media Under the Microscope

Consular officers are now instructed to scrutinise social media activity for posts that appear critical or hostile toward the US government, culture, or core values. Even political opinions could be flagged and misinterpreted.

3. Refusal May Be Seen as Suspicious

The State Department has warned that applicants who decline to provide social media access could be seen as trying to conceal information, potentially jeopardising their chances of approval.

4. High Anxiety Among Global Applicants

Students from countries like India, China, Mexico, and the Philippines are closely watching the updates. With limited slots, many are refreshing visa portals daily to secure interview dates.

5. New Priority Rule Disadvantages Top Schools

The US will now prioritise interviews for students applying to institutions where international enrollment is under 15%. This could hurt students aiming for elite universities like the Ivy League, where foreign student populations are significantly higher.

6. Harvard in the Crosshairs

Harvard University, with roughly 25% international students, has been directly targeted. The Trump-era administration accused it of allowing “antisemitic” speech and proposed limiting foreign admissions.

7. Fears of Ideological Vetting and Censorship

Civil liberties groups have raised red flags. Jameel Jaffer, director at the Knight First Amendment Institute at Columbia University, likened the policy to Cold War-style ideological screening, warning it may chill free speech and expression.

8. Minor Offences, Major Consequences

Earlier this year, some students were abruptly deported for minor infractions, including traffic violations. Though many deportation orders were later reversed, the broadened revocation criteria remain a concern.

9. Pressure on Other Nations

The US has urged 36 countries to upgrade their own vetting systems or risk being added to the travel ban list, which currently includes 12 nations. A strict 60-day compliance deadline has been set.

10. A Chilling Effect on US University Applications

Experts warn that the policy will likely cause a drop in applications, particularly at prestigious institutions, as concerns over privacy and freedom of expression grow.

Conclusion:

This latest policy marks a stark escalation in the scrutiny of international students applying to the US. While the administration insists it’s a matter of national security, critics argue it’s a dangerous path that undermines civil liberties and deters global talent.