Updated GST Rates in India 2025 – Full Item List

The Indian government has been actively working on simplifying the Goods and Services Tax (GST) system, with a move to simplify it to two main tax slabs: 5% and 18%. The action is intended to cut complexity and encourage compliance, which could see demand for consumer durables increase.

Current GST Rates

The current GST structure involves five tax slabs: 0%, 5%, 12%, 18%, and 28%. Some basic items, including food grains, healthcare, and education, are covered under the 0% or 5% slab. On the other hand, luxury items and electronic goods are charged at a higher rate.

5% GST: Imposed on basic commodities like food, household items, and simple clothing.

18% GST: Applicable to a broad spectrum of consumer electronics, such as TVs, fridges, washing machines, and microwave ovens.

28% GST: High-end electronics and high-end appliances like air conditioners and big TVs come under this slab.

Proposed GST Reforms

The new GST simplification is supposed to minimize the number of tax slabs, which could be a benefit to consumers and businesses. Some of the reforms include:

Two-Slab System: Merging GST rates into 5% and 18% slabs, doing away with the 12% and 28% rates.

Luxury Goods: An additional 40% slab for ultra-luxury and "sin" products, like online gaming services and high-end products.

Effect on Appliance Prices

The new GST reforms may result in quite dramatic price cuts for some electronics and appliances. For example:

ACs and Large TVs: Prices can come down by 7-10%, leading to a saving of up to ₹1,500-₹2,500.

Refrigerators and Washing Machines: No GST rate change, at existing prices.

Benefits and Concerns

The GST simplification will have both positive and negative consequences:

Increased Affordability: Lower prices for some electronics and appliances can increase demand and affordability.

Fiscal Impact: The government could lose revenue, as much as $20 billion per year.

Conclusion

The proposed GST reforms can have a big impact on the Indian consumer market. By streamlining the taxation framework and lowering duties on some appliances and electronics, the government wants to bring these items within the purchasing power of Indian consumers. Nevertheless, the possible revenue loss and pressure on the exchequer have to be taken into account carefully. With the GST Council set to make its final call before Diwali, the consumer as well as the industry are eagerly looking forward to the decision.

Also read: Dakshina Kannada Schools to Hold Full-Day Classes on Saturdays to Make Up for Rain Holidays