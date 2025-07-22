UK Opens Ballot for India Young Professionals Scheme Visa - July 2025 Round

The UK government has officially opened the second and final ballot for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa for 2025. This visa offers young Indian citizens the opportunity to live, work, and experience life in the UK for up to two years.

Ballot Details and Deadline

To apply for this visa, Indian candidates must first enter and be selected through a ballot system. The current ballot is now live and will close at 1:30 PM IST on July 24, 2025.

Entering the ballot is free, but applicants must confirm they meet all eligibility criteria and genuinely intend to apply for the visa, which costs £319 (around ₹37,000).

To enter the ballot, applicants must provide their full name, date of birth, passport details, a scanned copy or photo of the passport, phone number, and email address.

Who Is Eligible?

To qualify for the India Young Professionals Scheme visa, applicants must:

Be an Indian citizen aged between 18 and 30 years

Be at least 18 years old on the date of planned travel to the UK

Hold a bachelor’s degree or higher that is equivalent to a UK qualification at RQF level 6, 7, or 8

Have at least £2,530 (around ₹2.9 lakh) in personal savings

Ensure these funds are held for 28 consecutive days within the 31 days prior to the visa application

Not have any children under the age of 18 living with them or financially dependent on them

If unsure whether your qualification meets UK standards, it's recommended to confirm with your university or college.

Required Documents for Visa Application

If selected in the ballot, you will need to submit the following documents when applying for the visa:

A valid Indian passport that confirms your nationality

A bank statement showing you have held at least ₹2.75 lakh for 28 days

A degree certificate proving you meet the education requirement

A TB test report from a UK-approved clinic in India (mandatory for Indian residents)

A police clearance certificate from Indian authorities or Passport Seva Kendra

At least one blank passport page for the visa sticker

Next Steps for Selected Candidates

Those who are randomly selected in the ballot will be notified by email within two weeks of the ballot closing. Selected candidates will have 90 days to:

Submit their visa application online

Pay the visa fee and immigration health surcharge

Provide biometric information (fingerprints and photo)

Visa Availability in 2025

There are a total of 3,000 visa places available for Indian applicants under this scheme in 2025. Most of these were filled in the February round. The remaining places are now available in this final July ballot.

Final Reminder

Only enter the ballot if you meet all the eligibility requirements and are fully prepared to apply, pay the necessary fees, and submit all supporting documents if selected.