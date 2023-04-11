UIDAI Partners with IIT Bombay to Build Touchless Biometric Capture System

New Delhi: Registration of your biometric data in the Aadhar card will soon become more convenient for the card holders. People can submit their biometrics anytime and anywhere. To make the fingerprint authentication from home possible, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) signed an agreement with the Indian Institute of Technology, Bombay (IIT-Bombay) on Monday.

The researchers at the IIT Bombay will develop a touchless biometric capture system that people will be able to use anytime, anywhere. They will also build a mobile capture system for fingerprints along with a liveness model integrated with the capture system.

The robust touchless biometric capture system will capture multiple fingerprints at one go. However, the new tech will not replace the existing facilities available in the Aadhar ecosystem.

With the help of its current facilities, UIDAI currently registers 70-80 million Aadhaar authentications daily. In this process, a person’s Aadhaar number, along with the Aadhaar holder’s identity data such as biometric or demographic information are captured and submitted to UIDAI for matching purposes.

Earlier this year, UIDAI rolled out a new security system for Aadhaar-based fingerprint authentication and quicker detection of spoofing attempts. This new technology will validate the genuineness (liveness) of the fingerprint to further cut down the chances of spoofing attempts.

