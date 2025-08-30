Tamil Nadu School Holidays September 2025: 11 Days Off Including Festivals

Good news for students and parents in Tamil Nadu. Schools and colleges will remain closed for a total of 11 days in September 2025. This includes official holidays, term breaks following quarterly exams, and regular weekends. All Saturdays and Sundays have been declared non-working days for this academic year, contributing to the count.

The Mid Term exams for classes 1 through 12 are scheduled from September 18 to 26. When these finish, students will enjoy a break from September 27 to October 6 as part of the quarterly term holiday period.

Adding it up you get:

1 day for Milad-un-Nabi on September 5

2 exam-free days after September 26

8 weekend days throughout the month

This makes for 11 days off in September. With the combined break, students get some much-needed downtime while teachers get space to complete syllabus planning and revision.

Families can use this break to plan educational outings or rest before the half-yearly exams later. Do check with your school if weekends and holidays align similarly, especially in private or board-affiliated institutions that may follow different calendars.