Tamil Nadu District Declares Schools and Colleges Holiday on March 4

Thoothukudi district in Tamil Nadu has announced holidays for schools on March 4th on the occasion of Ayya Vaikundasamy's birthday, declares Thoothukudi collector Elambahavath K. He says that all schools and colleges (both private and government) will remain shut on that day. March 4th will be the 193rd birth anniversary of Ayya Vaikundasamy.

Who is Ayya Vaikundar?

A renowned social reformer, Ayya Vaikundar is the founder of the Ayyavazhi sect, which has roots set primarily in southern Tamil Nadu. His teachings are based on equality, fraternity, and eradicating caste-based discrimination. He also challenged the religious and social hierarchies of that time with his preachings.

Vaikundar organized Sampantha-Bhojana or community eateries for people from all backgrounds. He would also send his disciples to the homes of lower-caste people to eat with them.

The social reformer also encouraged devotees to wear turbans and dhotis, promoting equality. He was also responsible for establishing community worship centers across the state. Ayya Vaikundar pioneered education for lower castes and was the first to install a mirror for worshipping in South India.

He also gave the call of "One caste, One religion, One Clan, One World, One God."