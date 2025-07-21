Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin Falls Sick, Hospitalized in Chennai

On Monday, July 21, 2025, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin was admitted to Apollo Hospitals, Greams Road, Chennai.

According to the hospital bulletin, the Chief Minister had been a little giddy while out for his usual morning stroll. The bulletin, signed by the hospital's director of medical services Anil B.G., stated that he was hospitalized to assess his symptoms and that the required diagnostic tests were being performed.

Additional updates will be provided soon.