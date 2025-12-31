Swiggy, Zomato Strike Today: What Are the Options on December 31?

As New Year’s Eve approaches, thousands of app-based delivery workers across India are preparing to intensify a nationwide strike on December 31, raising concerns over the availability of popular food delivery services such as Swiggy and Zomato during peak celebration hours. The protest is being organised by the Gig and Platform Services Workers Union (GIPSWU), a women-led national body representing platform workers.

Union representatives estimate that one to one-and-a-half lakh delivery partners could log off from platforms during the busiest time of the day, potentially disrupting food delivery and quick commerce operations in major metros and several tier-two cities.

How to Manage Without Swiggy and Zomato on New Year’s Eve

1. Order Directly From Local Restaurants

Many neighbourhood restaurants and cloud kitchens continue to accept phone orders or WhatsApp bookings and use their own delivery staff. Ordering directly can reduce reliance on app-based platforms and often results in faster service during high-demand periods.

2. Choose Dine-In or Takeaway Options

Dining out or opting for self-pickup remains one of the most reliable alternatives. Several restaurants, cafés, and hotels operate extended hours on New Year’s Eve and offer special menus, eliminating delivery-related uncertainties altogether.

3. Plan Meals in Advance

Placing orders earlier in the day or pre-booking meals can help avoid peak-hour congestion. Some restaurants also allow advance scheduling for dinner orders on December 31.

4. Explore Local and Regional Delivery Apps

Smaller, city-based delivery platforms or hyperlocal services may continue operations depending on worker participation. Checking regional apps or local delivery services could provide additional options.

5. Cook at Home or Pre-Prepare Dishes

Preparing meals in advance or choosing easy-to-cook party recipes can be a stress-free alternative. Ready-to-eat items and frozen foods purchased earlier can also be useful if deliveries are delayed.

6. Buy Essentials Offline Ahead of Time

Grocery stores, bakeries, and liquor shops may see heavy rush later in the day. Buying party essentials, snacks, and beverages in advance from nearby stores can reduce last-minute dependence on quick commerce platforms.

7. Coordinate Group Orders

If ordering is unavoidable, combining orders with friends or family and placing a single bulk order earlier can increase the chances of successful delivery.

Why Planning Ahead Matters

New Year’s Eve is one of the busiest days for food delivery and quick commerce services. With possible disruptions, planning alternatives early can help avoid delays, limited menus, or unavailable delivery slots.

Whether it’s dining out, ordering directly from restaurants, or celebrating with home-cooked meals, having a backup plan ensures the New Year celebrations remain uninterrupted — even if Swiggy or Zomato services are temporarily affected.

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