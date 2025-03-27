Summer Destinations: 10 Indian Tourist Spots to Avoid This Summer

India is home to some of the most breathtaking tourist destinations, but summer can make travel uncomfortable in several regions due to soaring temperatures and intense heatwaves. If you're planning a trip, consider avoiding these destinations during peak summer months and opt for winter travel instead.

1. Rajasthan (Except Hill Stations)

Rajasthan’s iconic cities—Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Jaisalmer—boast stunning forts, palaces, and vibrant culture. However, the summer heat is relentless, with temperatures soaring above 45°C. The dry climate makes sightseeing difficult, and the risk of dehydration is high. Winter is the ideal time to explore Rajasthan’s majestic heritage.

2. Delhi

India’s capital experiences extreme summer conditions, with temperatures often exceeding 42°C. Landmarks like India Gate, Red Fort, and Qutub Minar become difficult to explore under the scorching sun. The dry winds and crowded streets add to the discomfort, making winter a more suitable season to visit.

3. Gujarat

Cities like Ahmedabad, Bhuj, and Surat witness intense summer heat, often reaching 45°C. The arid climate makes outdoor activities, such as exploring the Rann of Kutch or visiting Sabarmati Ashram, challenging. Traveling to Gujarat is best during the winter when the weather is more pleasant.

4. Agra

Agra’s Taj Mahal is a world-famous monument, but visiting during summer can be exhausting. With temperatures exceeding 40°C, the heat reflected off the white marble intensifies discomfort. Exploring Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri also becomes grueling. Cooler months offer a much better experience.

5. Madhya Pradesh Plains

Home to historic sites like Khajuraho, Gwalior Fort, and Kanha National Park, Madhya Pradesh faces extreme summer temperatures beyond 40°C. The sweltering heat makes outdoor activities draining, so winter is the best time to visit.

6. Odisha Plains

Bhubaneswar, Puri, and Cuttack in Odisha experience high temperatures combined with oppressive humidity during summer. Even short walks can leave travelers drenched in sweat. The Jagannath Temple and Puri’s beaches are far more enjoyable in the cooler months.

7. Varanasi

One of the world’s oldest cities, Varanasi offers a unique spiritual experience. However, summers bring temperatures above 40°C, making exploration of its narrow streets, crowded ghats, and temples exhausting. Winter is the best season to fully appreciate the city’s charm.

8. Tamil Nadu Lowlands

Chennai, Madurai, and Trichy endure extreme summer heat, often crossing 40°C. High humidity levels make sightseeing exhausting, especially at open-air attractions like temples and beaches. Winter provides a more comfortable climate for exploring Tamil Nadu’s cultural heritage.

9. Andhra Pradesh Coastal Areas

Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and other coastal regions of Andhra Pradesh experience intense heat and humidity in summer. Sightseeing at beaches and temples can be uncomfortable, with dehydration being a major concern. A post-monsoon or winter visit is more enjoyable.

10. Telangana

Telangana, including Hyderabad, sees temperatures rising above 40°C during summer. Exploring landmarks like Charminar, Golconda Fort, and Ramoji Film City becomes extremely tiring. Winter months provide a much better climate for sightseeing in the region.

Plan Your Trip Wisely

While these destinations are must-visit places in India, the extreme summer heat can make travel difficult. To fully enjoy your trip, consider visiting these locations during the cooler winter months when the weather is more pleasant and comfortable for sightseeing.