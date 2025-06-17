Is the Stock Market Open on June 18?

While traders and investors are getting ready for the trading day to come, everyone wants to know: Is June 18, 2025, an open trading day for the Indian stock market? It is essential to know about trading days and holidays to make wise investment decisions.

Luckily, June 18, 2025, will be a regular trading day for the Indian stock market. Both the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and the National Stock Exchange (NSE) will operate in their regular fashion, enabling investors to trade, sell, and purchase securities.

Stock Market Timings on June 18, 2025

The stock market timings will be as indicated below:

Pre-open Session: 9:00 am - 9:08 am

Regular Trading Session: 9:15 am - 3:30 pm

Closing Session: 3:40 pm - 4:00 pm

Block Deal Session:

Morning Window: 8:45 am - 9:00 am

Afternoon Window: 2:05 pm - 2:20 pm

Plan Your Trades

With awareness of the trading timing and holidays, investors can maximize their investment options and trade with ease. The Indian stock market is expected to operate normally on June 18, 2025, and investors are free to make investments in the market without any hesitation.

Stay Informed

To stay well-informed about stock market holidays and timings of trading, investors can:

Check the websites of BSE and NSE for holiday lists and trading timings

Set up market update and trading alert notifications

Keep yourself updated with market trends and analysis to invest intelligently

By being aware and updated, investors can maximize their investment opportunities and take confident steps in the markets. So, get set to trade on June 18, 2025, and maximize your investment opportunities!

