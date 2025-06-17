SSC GD Constable Result 2025 OUT Soon: How to Download Merit List, Official Website, and Other Details

The results of the General Duty (GD) constable recruiting will soon be announced by the Staff Selection Commission (SSC). The official website, ssc.gov.in, will allow candidates who took the SSC GD 2025 constable recruitment exam to view the status of their results.

From February 4 to February 25, the SSC GD constable 2025 exam was administered online.

SSC GD Constable Result 2025: Check Steps to Download the Result

Step 1: Visit ssc.gov.in, the official SSC website.

Step 2: Select the homepage's "result" tab.

Step 3: Under the exam category, choose "Constable-GD."

Step 4: Select the "SSC GD Constable Exam Result 2025" link.

Step 5: The SSC GD constable result PDF will open with the cutoff information and the roll numbers of the shortlisted applicants.

As part of the hiring process, 39,481 positions will be filled. The shortlisted candidates will be hired as sepoys in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), Rifleman (general duty) in the Assam Rifles (AR), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), Secretariat Security Force (SSF), Border Security Force (BSF), Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) as constables (general duty).